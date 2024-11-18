© 2024 Maine Public

Organic carrots have been recalled due to potential E. Coli contamination

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 18, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Organic carrots sold at Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Shaw's, Target, and Walmart have been recalled by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention due to potential E. coli contamination.

One death and 15 hospitalizations across 18 states have been linked to the whole and baby carrots produced by California-based Grimmway Farms.

The Centers for Disease Control said the actual number of infected individuals is likely much higher than reported.

No cases have been reported in Maine.

The carrots affected were available in stores from August 14 to October 23.
Health E-coligroceryTrader Joe'sHannaford SupermarketsWalmartrecall
Madi Smith
