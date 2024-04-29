Down East Community Hospital staff, technicians plan two-day strike over working conditions

About 50 nurses and technicians at Down East Community Hospital in Machias are planning a two-day strike starting Tuesday. The purpose, they say, is to call attention to working conditions that are jeopardizing their safety and patient care.

"There's a lot of different stressful situations that are putting us and our patients in unsafe situations. We're working with less and less support staff. Work harder and do more with less help," says Berta Alley a registered nurse at the hospital who belongs to the Maine State Nurses Association.

The association says the CFO and CEO at the hospital are getting $100,000 raises while nurses can't survive on their salaries.

"We have had several qualified nurses leave and go to other hospitals. We have other nurses who have to take second jobs to make ends meet. We just want our hospital to prioritize us," Alley says.

Hospital officials say in a statement that they have provided pay raises of 7-12% for union job classifications since 2019. They say COVID relief funds helped to maintain salaries and benefits, but those funds have been spent and cost increases driven by inflation have left the hospital operating at a loss since 2022.

And officials say they have cut the number of temporary personnel in half and hired three new full-time employees that will work as nurses or technicians.

The union has been without a new contract since October.