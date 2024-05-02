© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Milestone Recovery unveils expansion of detox beds in Portland

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:25 PM EDT
Gov. Janet Mills cuts the ribbon in honor of the expanded capacity at the Milestone Recovery facility on May 2, 2024.
1 of 3  — Ribbon cutting- Doherty on the right and Gov Mills on the L_.png
The official ribbon cutting of the expanded Milestone Recovery facility on May 2, 2024.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
Tom Doherty, executive director of Milestone Recovery stands with Gov. Janet Mills at the expansion on May 2, 2024.
2 of 3  — Tom Dphert exec director Milestone w Gov mills.png
Tom Doherty, executive director of Milestone Recovery stands with Gov. Janet Mills at the facility's expansion opening on May 2, 2024.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
One of the new recovery rooms at the Milestone facility on May 2, 2024.
3 of 3  — Milestone one of the rooms.jpg
One of the new recovery rooms at the Milestone facility on May 2, 2024.
Patty Wight / Maine Public

Milestone Recovery unveiled a new detox facility for substance use disorders in Portland Thursday that will nearly double its capacity to 30 beds. Executive director Tom Doherty said the nonprofit, which serves people who are uninsured or on MaineCare, has struggled to meet demand.

"Every day, our nurses and our counselors have to turn way abut 70% of the people who are seeking detox services," he said. "This project is going to allow us to say yes to a lot more of those people."

The new $3.1 million facility near the Jetport will complement Milestone's current medically-monitored withdrawal program in downtown Portland. The bulk of the cost was funded with state dollars, in addition to local and philanthropic donations.
substance use
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
