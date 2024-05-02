Milestone Recovery unveils expansion of detox beds in Portland

Milestone Recovery unveiled a new detox facility for substance use disorders in Portland Thursday that will nearly double its capacity to 30 beds. Executive director Tom Doherty said the nonprofit, which serves people who are uninsured or on MaineCare, has struggled to meet demand.

"Every day, our nurses and our counselors have to turn way abut 70% of the people who are seeking detox services," he said. "This project is going to allow us to say yes to a lot more of those people."

The new $3.1 million facility near the Jetport will complement Milestone's current medically-monitored withdrawal program in downtown Portland. The bulk of the cost was funded with state dollars, in addition to local and philanthropic donations.