© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Portland Water District joins lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
Construction on Portland’s new wastewater and stormwater storage tanks near Back Cove.
Courtesy of the Portland Department of Public Works / The Maine Monitor
/
via the BDN
Construction on Portland’s new wastewater and stormwater storage tanks near Back Cove. 

The Portland Water District is joining a lawsuit against several manufacturers of so-called "forever chemicals."

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in South Carolina, the district says it's looking to recover the costs of remediating PFAS contamination in its wastewater treatment system.

The complaint alleges that manufacturers, including 3M and DuPont, were aware that the chemicals would be released into the environment, and should have known they would threaten public health.

The district says that while there is no measurable PFAS in drinking water in Greater Portland, the chemicals have been found in the region's wastewater at a level above 15 parts per trillion.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to several health effects, including increased risk of certain cancers.
Health
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg