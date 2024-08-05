Beach to Beacon 10K raises $150,000 to help homeless teens in Maine

The 2024 TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race on Saturday helped raise over $150,000 for charity.

The race chose Preble Street Teen Services as its beneficiary — a Portland-based organization that supports young adults experiencing homelessness.

"Preble Street has worked hard over the last six to nine months to make sure that we’re able to leverage as much funding as possible from this opportunity," said Leah McDonald, senior director of social work at Preble Street. "Actually, to date, we’ve met our goal of $150,000. And as numbers continue to come in this week, we’re expecting to exceed that goal, which we’re incredibly excited about."

Preble Street Teen Services provides access to shelter, food, and other basic services for teenagers in Maine experiencing homelessness. The funds will primarily go toward operational costs – such as their 24/7 shelter in downtown Portland for teens.

The organization received a $30,000 grant from the race sponsor, TD Bank, while the rest of the funds came from private donations. Aside from the donations, McDonald said Preble Street is thankful for all the community support that’s come from the race.

"We had young people who are currently participating in our services and staff be able to be a part of race day," McDonald said. "We had people who were volunteering, we had three [of our program's] youth run the race itself, and then we had more than 60 people who were running on behalf of Pebble Street on Saturday."

The 10K footrace in Cape Elizabeth was founded over 20 years ago by Maine running legend, Joan Benoit Samuelson, who won the first-ever women’s Olympic marathon. Preble Street Teen Services works in 11 of the state’s 16 counties.

McDonald added the group is still collecting donations this week and encouraged people to volunteer.