-
The number of people in Portland’s city shelters has increased dramatically, with the city reporting 539 people in shelter as of a week ago. City…
-
A proposal for a 40-bed emergency homeless shelter in Portland brought out fierce debate at a city planning meeting Tuesday night.If approved, homeless…
-
Portland’s Preble Street social service agency wants to convert its longtime daytime drop-in center in the city’s Bayside neighborhood into a 24-hour…
-
For the past few weeks, as the places where homeless people often receive services have been closed, some have been spending their days — and in some…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of Maine's congregate settings, including homeless shelters, which have had to reduce capacity.Many advocates say…
-
The University of Southern Maine says it will partner with Preble Street to convert the Sullivan Gymnasium on the school’s Portland campus to a temporary…
-
Homelessness is a growing problem around the country, including here in Maine.Portland is currently working through the long and contentious process of…
-
Dozens of volunteers met at Preble Street Resource Center in Portland Wednesday to unload more than 50 tons of donated food for the organization's three…
-
Maine's Congressional delegation announced Friday that the city of Portland, Preble Street Resource Center and the Jewish Community Alliance will receive…
-
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is launching a voucher program for up to 25 greater Portland youth who are aging out of the…