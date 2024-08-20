© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine CDC finds West Nile Virus in wild turkey in Waldo County

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:01 PM EDT
Two large turkeys during fall in Massachussets.

The Maine CDC has identified Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a wild turkey in Burnham.

It's the first animal in the state to test positive for triple-E this year.

The agency said this is the earliest in the year that three mosquito-borne viruses have been detected in the state. West Nile Virus has been found in 15 birds, and Jamestown Canyon Virus has been found in four mosquito pools.

The diseases can cause serious health issues in humans, including brain swelling and meningitis. State health officials urge people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight