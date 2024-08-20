Maine CDC finds West Nile Virus in wild turkey in Waldo County

The Maine CDC has identified Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a wild turkey in Burnham.

It's the first animal in the state to test positive for triple-E this year.

The agency said this is the earliest in the year that three mosquito-borne viruses have been detected in the state. West Nile Virus has been found in 15 birds, and Jamestown Canyon Virus has been found in four mosquito pools.

The diseases can cause serious health issues in humans, including brain swelling and meningitis. State health officials urge people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

