Lewiston-based home repair program to help seniors stay in their homes will expand in Maine

The Lewiston Housing Authority will expand a home modification program for seniors with a $1.25 award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program previously served older Mainers living in Androscoggin County but will eventually reach 150 additional homes in Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec and Oxford Counties.

Travis Heynen, deputy executive director at the Lewiston Housing Authority, said the modifications will help seniors move about more safely in their homes, at a time when other housing options are hard to come by.

"There's a crushing need for affordable housing for seniors right now," he said. "Our waitlists are years long, and the vacancy rates are at all-time lows. There's a need for safe, affordable housing for our seniors, and this is just one more avenue."

Typical modifications include the installation of hand rails, ramps and other devices to help seniors move more easily inside their homes. Seniors also receive nursing and occupational therapy services though the program, Heynen said.