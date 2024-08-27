© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Three Penobscot County towns to see longer wait times for ambulance arrivals starting in September

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:34 PM EDT
Two ambulances driving on road coming from a crash scene with other emergency vehicles
Rich Abrahamson / Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP

Residents in three rural Penobscot County towns will have to wait 20 minutes longer for an ambulance to arrive.

Citing ongoing staffing issues, Northern Light Mayo Hospital has alerted officials in the town of Corinth that it will no longer staff an ambulance at the town's fire department starting in early September.

Ambulances will instead be deployed from Dover-Foxcroft and Dexter areas. Corinth fire department captain Matt Nadeau said the town's ambulance has also been deployed to the nearby towns of Bradford and Charleston, responding to six or seven calls a day.

"Speaking in terms of critically serious emergencies, it is completely possible that that lengthened delay may make patients more critical upon our arrival," Nadeau said. "So you know that being said, obviously there are skilled EMTs and paramedics responding, but it may be more difficult to help people given those delays in response."

The decision follows Northern Light's announcement that it will begin charging some towns for ambulance services.
Tags
Health County AmbulancePenobscot County
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song