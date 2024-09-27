U.S. Surgeon General says loneliness and isolation are impacting public health

The U.S. Surgeon General held a listening session with Governor Janet Mills and behavioral health advocates Friday to talk about how important social connection is to people's health.

Dr. Vivek Murthy said more than half of young people are struggling with loneliness which is driving an increase in depression and anxiety.

Murthy said children became isolated during the pandemic and relied on their phones for socialization. During his listening tour across the country, Murthy said schools where phones were restricted led to positive outcomes.

"What we hear is that students are connecting more, engaging with each other face to face," Murthy said. "The bottom line is that technology is a tool. How we use it determines if it hurts us or helps us."

Governor Mills said she believes more school boards should consider implementing restrictions on devices during the school day.

Murthy said children who spend 3 or more hours a day on social media are at double the risk for developing anxiety and depression.

Murthy said loneliness and isolation are largely thought of as a bigger problem for senior citizens. He said seniors are impacted by isolation, but many more people are suffering from loneliness and keeping it to themselves.

"Many people feel a sense a shame about their loneliness, so it's enshrouded in stigma. We need to get this issue out here and have people start talking about it. And recognize we're not the only ones struggling with loneliness but a lot of us are," Murthy said.

Sarah Squirrel, Director of the Office of Behavioral Health said the state has implemented 27 school-based health clinics which offer mental health services and peer group programs.

The state also has Positive Parenting Programs with 150 practitioners across Maine as well as other resources to help residents coping with stress.

Governor Mills said the pandemic, shootings in Lewiston and winter storms tested the mettle of Mainers but time and again people came together to check on and help their neighbors in need.

Public health advocates said that rebuilding our society's social fabric is vital to helping Mainers build psychological resilience.

