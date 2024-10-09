Maine Health, Northern Light Health have adequate IV fluid supplies amidst national shortage
Maine's two largest health systems say they're unaffected by a nationwide shortage of IV fluids after Hurricane Helene forced the temporary closure of a manufacturing plant in North Carolina.
A spokesperson for Northern Light Health says it currently has a good supply and expects to receive the normal volume of IV fluids from its supplier.
MaineHealth says it uses a vendor for IV that was unaffected by Hurricane Helene.