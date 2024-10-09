© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Nurses criticize Northern Maine Medical Center for lack of transparency over unit closure

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 9, 2024 at 5:51 PM EDT
Northern Maine Medical Center, located in Fort Kent.
Don Eno / St. John Valley Times
/
via BDN
Northern Maine Medical Center, located in Fort Kent.

Nurses at Northern Maine Medical Center said the Fort Kent hospital was not transparent about the closure of its child psychiatric unit in September.

Nurse Terry Caron said staff only found out a week prior, after nurses directly pressed hospital administration to respond to rumors. And Caron said it's not the first time the hospital has abruptly closed a unit.

"Our obstetrics unit closed as well," she said. "And again, we were assured that that unit was not going to close, and then it did."

Registered nurses at Northern Maine Medical Center unionized earlier this year, in part, they said, to have more influence in policies. They're currently negotiating a contract.

Hospital officials said most admissions to the 7-bed unit were from outside Aroostook County. They said they closed the unit to better address the needs of the community and make the best use of available resources.
Tags
Health Northern Maine Medical CenterNurse
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight