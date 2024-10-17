© 2024 Maine Public

MaineHealth participating in study that aims to better understand chronic Lyme disease

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 17, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, a carrier of Lyme disease. Preliminary indicators show Lyme disease abating during the summer of 2018 in New England, and public health authorities said they are finding fewer ticks in the environment.
James Gathany/AP
/
U.S. Centers for Disease Control
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, a carrier of Lyme disease.

MaineHealth is participating in a study to find out why up to 20% of people treated for Lyme disease still have chronic symptoms.

Rob Smith, an infectious disease physician and the director of MaineHealth's Vector Borne Disease lab, says other studies on the issue have been small and haven't offered clarity.

"If there are 400,000 people a year in the United States who get Lyme disease, which is one CDC estimate, and you took 10% of that as people who might have persistent symptoms, you're dealing with a quite large group of people for whom we need to come up with better answers," Smith says.

The findings may also help patients with long Covid, he says.

The five-year study led by Tufts University will follow patients for a year, beginning from the moment they're diagnosed. Researchers will start enrolling participants next spring.
Patty Wight
