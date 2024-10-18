© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

3 leaders at Northern Light Health resigned this week

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 18, 2024 at 3:41 PM EDT
Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is seen on Aug. 26, 2021.
Linda Coan O'Kresik
/
via BDN
Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is seen on Aug. 26, 2021. 

Northern Light Health asked three of its leaders to resign this week under a plan aimed at reducing costs.

The presidents of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Inland Hospital in Waterville, and the Northern Light Foundation have all resigned.

The health care system said the decisions were difficult but necessary as they work to cut operational costs and establish a "smaller, more nimble leadership team."

The president of Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital will now also lead Inland Hospital. And the president of Mercy Hospital will also head up the Northern Light Foundation.

Northern Light has named an interim president at Eastern Maine Medical Center and will search for a replacement in the spring.

Earlier this month, Moody's downgraded Northern Light's credit rating because it had $620 million in outstanding debt as of September 30.
Tags
Health Northern Light Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight