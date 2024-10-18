3 leaders at Northern Light Health resigned this week

Northern Light Health asked three of its leaders to resign this week under a plan aimed at reducing costs.

The presidents of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Inland Hospital in Waterville, and the Northern Light Foundation have all resigned.

The health care system said the decisions were difficult but necessary as they work to cut operational costs and establish a "smaller, more nimble leadership team."

The president of Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital will now also lead Inland Hospital. And the president of Mercy Hospital will also head up the Northern Light Foundation.

Northern Light has named an interim president at Eastern Maine Medical Center and will search for a replacement in the spring.

Earlier this month, Moody's downgraded Northern Light's credit rating because it had $620 million in outstanding debt as of September 30.