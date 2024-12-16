Harvard Pilgrim agrees to continue coverage of HIV medication in Maine

Harvard Pilgrim has agreed to continue insurance coverage in Maine for two HIV medications.

The insurance company had planned to drop coverage for the drugs in its 2025 marketplace and small employer plans.

Several physicians and advocates filed a discrimination complaint, which prompted an investigation by the Maine Bureau of Insurance.

Superintendent Bob Carey said the Bureau will make sure that people with HIV or other conditions aren't discriminated against.

The executive director of Portland-based Frannie Peabody Center welcomed the news, but said most of their clients have moved to a different carrier to make sure they had coverage.