© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Harvard Pilgrim agrees to continue coverage of HIV medication in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 16, 2024 at 5:57 PM EST
Fernando Hermida holds a bottle of Biktarvy, his HIV medication, in Charlotte, N.C., on May 27, 2024.
Laura Bargfeld
/
AP
Harvard Pilgrim has agreed to continue insurance coverage for two HIV medications, including Biktarvy.

Harvard Pilgrim has agreed to continue insurance coverage in Maine for two HIV medications.

The insurance company had planned to drop coverage for the drugs in its 2025 marketplace and small employer plans.

Several physicians and advocates filed a discrimination complaint, which prompted an investigation by the Maine Bureau of Insurance.

Superintendent Bob Carey said the Bureau will make sure that people with HIV or other conditions aren't discriminated against.

The executive director of Portland-based Frannie Peabody Center welcomed the news, but said most of their clients have moved to a different carrier to make sure they had coverage.
Tags
Health Harvard Pilgrimmedication
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight