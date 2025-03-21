SeniorsPlus in Lewiston loses $1 million earmark for new facility in Congressional budget

A nonprofit that serves older adults in western Maine said the Congressional budget that passed last week eliminated an expected $1 million earmark to support a new facility.

Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of Lewiston-based SeniorsPlus said her agency has outgrown its current facility and needs to meet the growing demand for Meals on Wheels, as well as educational programming.

"It's shortsighted not to invest this little bit of money into something that's going to serve these communities for decades to come," she said.

Sawyer-Manter said SeniorsPlus still plans to break ground this spring. She says federal funding would have allowed the facility to begin debt-free. She said SeniorsPlus has so far raised $3.5 million for the new building, which is expected to cost $5.5 million.

