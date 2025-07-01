Maine Equal Justice expresses concern over the health implications of proposed budget bill

Maine Equal Justice is joining national advocacy groups to express concern over the health care implications of the senate's proposed budget bill.

The bill means more than 15 million Americans will lose medical coverage through Medicaid and affordable care act cuts, according to Anthony Wright, spokesperson for Families USA, a health care nonprofit.

Alex Carter, policy advocate at Maine Equal Justice, said it is estimated that 60,000 thousand Mainers will lose health coverage and 30,000 thousand will lose SNAP benefits, causing further harm to already vulnerable populations.

"Particularly in the most rural parts of our state that are already experiencing healthcare deserts along with food deserts and other constraints on their resources," said Carter.

Carter said when Maine's rural hospitals are already closing, these cuts will only make them more vulnerable.

"That could cause us to lose upwards of 4000 healthcare worker jobs in those communities, which are a vital piece of those economies," said Carter.

Carter encouraged Senator Susan Collins to vote no on the latest version of the budget.