Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.

Maine's individual and small group market health insurance rates may increase

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT

Consumers who get health insurance coverage through Maine's individual and small group marketplace could see double-digit rate increases next year.

According to filings with the state Bureau of Insurance, the average proposed increases range from about 8% to 32%.

Some consumers have been shielded from large increases in the past because of enhanced premium tax credits, but those will expire at the end of the year without Congressional action.

The proposals must be approved by Maine's Bureau of Insurance, which will hold a virtual forum on August 15.

Last year, the agency approved insurance rates that increased by an average of roughly 9%, which was about 5% lower than what insurance companies requested.
Tags
Health health care
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight