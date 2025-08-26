Northern Light pursuing mediation in last-ditch effort to resolve stalled negotiations with Anthem

Northern Light Health says it will pursue mediation as a last-ditch effort to resolve an impasse in contract negotiations with Anthem.

Northern Light announced in mid-August that it was ending negotiations after Anthem would not agree to requested payment increases.

Anthem says it suggested mediation last week and is pleased Northern Light is in agreement.

If the two parties don't agree on a contract, Northern Light physicians and ancillary services will be out of network starting in October. Hospital-based services — with the exception of emergency care — will be out of network on December 31.