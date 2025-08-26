Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Northern Light pursuing mediation in last-ditch effort to resolve stalled negotiations with Anthem

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 26, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
In this May 14, 2019, file photo a flag flies the outside of the corporate headquarters building of health insurance company Anthem is shown in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
AP
Northern Light Health says it will pursue mediation as a last-ditch effort to resolve an impasse in contract negotiations with Anthem.

Northern Light announced in mid-August that it was ending negotiations after Anthem would not agree to requested payment increases.

Anthem says it suggested mediation last week and is pleased Northern Light is in agreement.

If the two parties don't agree on a contract, Northern Light physicians and ancillary services will be out of network starting in October. Hospital-based services — with the exception of emergency care — will be out of network on December 31.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
