Planned Parenthood in Maine to fight after court lets Trump administration withhold Medicaid funding

The First Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a lower court order and allowed the Trump administration to withhold Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood.

The decision is a "devastating blow," says Lisa Marguiles of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

"This isn't over," she says. "Patients across the country should have the right to visit their trusted Planned Parenthood provider for birth control, cancer screening, STI testing and treatment, gender-affirming care, and other essential health care. We'll keep fighting to get this unconstitutional law struck down."

Planned Parenthood in Maine is facing a $1 million cut. But Marguiles says the organization will continue to provide care for its roughly 2,000 patients who are covered by MaineCare, the state version of Medicaid.

Another reproductive health provider, Maine Family Planning, is challenging its loss of nearly $2 million in federal Medicaid funding in a separate lawsuit.