U.S. Attorney for Maine urges consumers to take advantage of Drug Take Back Day

The U.S. Attorney for Maine is urging consumers to take advantage of National Drug Take Back day Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state will accept medications that are no longer wanted or needed.

“Leftover prescription drugs can be abused, stolen or resold," says U.S. Attorney for Maine Andrew Benson. "Taking a few minutes to properly dispose of medications you no longer need can save a life.”

Benson says since the National Drug Take Back Day program began in 2010, it has safely removed more than 19 million pounds of medication from circulation across the country.

Consumers can bring unneeded or expired medications to participating law enforcement agencies between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. A full list of locations can be found at DEATakeBack.com.