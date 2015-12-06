© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

East By North East

Maine Public
Published December 6, 2015 at 4:02 PM EST
East By North East DVD Jacket Image
www.ggpfilms.com
/
East By North East DVD Jacket Image

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., March 31 at 10:00 pm
Sat., April 2 at 11:00 am

The world can be a small place but when you put a fly rod in your hand, the world becomes a generous playground. From Canada's wilderness to island living and of course the North East at its best, life on the road has never been so thrilling.

High water, puddle-jumpers, remote locales, conservation, big bugs and generous grins, this film goes on forever and the party never ends.

Join these fly fishing addicts on their quest for the endless drift with a heading of East by North East.

East By North East was produced by Carter Davidson.

To purchase a video visit Gray Ghost Productions website.

Tags

fly fishingtroutsalmonCanada
Related Content
16880572108_d40b80fbd6_k.jpg
  1. Judge Rules Against More Protections for Salmon and Shad at Maine Dams