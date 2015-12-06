Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., March 31 at 10:00 pm

Sat., April 2 at 11:00 am

The world can be a small place but when you put a fly rod in your hand, the world becomes a generous playground. From Canada's wilderness to island living and of course the North East at its best, life on the road has never been so thrilling.

High water, puddle-jumpers, remote locales, conservation, big bugs and generous grins, this film goes on forever and the party never ends.

Join these fly fishing addicts on their quest for the endless drift with a heading of East by North East.

East By North East was produced by Carter Davidson.

To purchase a video visit Gray Ghost Productions website.