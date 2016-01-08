An Uncommon Curiosity: at Home & in Nature with Bernd Heinrich

Maine Public TV Air Time :

Sat., April 30 at 11:00 am

An Uncommon Curiosity: at Home and in Nature With Bernd Heinrich follows Bernd Heinrich, considered by many to be today's finest naturalist author, over the course of a year, as he reflects on his past and shares his ideas about nature, science, art, beauty, and writing.

Heinrich has been both a Guggenheim Fellow and a Harvard Fellow, and has been awarded two honorary doctorates. Considered by many to be today's finest naturalist author, Heinrich has written 18 books on various aspects of the natural world and published numerous scholarly papers, professional book reviews, book chapters, and articles for magazines and newspapers as diverse as the New York Times, Outside and Runners World. In addition to his scholarly work he is a world-class ultra-marathoner currently holding a U.S. 100-mile track record.

Produced by Jan Cannon of Jan Cannon Films (visit the website for home video options and other information).