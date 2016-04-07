Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., April 7 at 9:00 pm

While "buying local" is on the rise, the stories in Growing Local make clear that small farms and access to locally produced food is not a sure thing.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the film-maker's website.In three short vignettes we meet the young farm couple Ben and Tayrn, who, on risky sweat-equity, have revitalized a famously fertile piece of farmland into a thriving community food hub; artisanal butcher Ben who helps us better understand how healthier, thoughtful meat production can be supported and sustained; and Richard and Adam, father and son organic dairy farmers struggling to keep their family farm going and in the family.

These poignant stories help us understand the interconnected fates of Maine's small farms, consumers and the local food movement.

Growing Local was directed by Bridget Besaw and produced by Seedlight Pictures in conjunction with the Maine Farmland Trust

For more information about Growing Local, visit the film's website