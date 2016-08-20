We Have to Talk About Hunger

Maine Public TV Air Time :

Sat., November 19 at 11:00 am

Although Vermont is the healthiest state in the country, one in five children live in hunger. How can that be?

In 2009 Vermont became the 6th hungriest state in the nation. This documentary takes a look behind the statistics (one in five children in Vermont lives with food insecurity) to investigate who "the hungry" actually are and ask the disturbing question: Why, in Vermont, the healthiest state in the nation, can we not feed our own?

Produced by Alison Segar.