Maine Public TV Air Times :

Sun., April 23 at 11:30 pm

Teens associated with the Farnsworh Art Museum tell the stories of Midcoast teens negotiating real-life issues, such as homelessness and school dropout, and imaginatively recast them in miniature with hand-crafted sets, including a Lego village, shadow puppets, and claymation figures. In a layered and poignant narrative, teens anonymously recount how art—dance, music, theater, the written word, or the visual arts—helped them through particularly challenging times in their lives. The students creatively visualized these narratives in ways that are both sensitive and magical, demonstrating how "art works" as a form of solace and inspiration.

artWORKS was produced by Roger Dell of the Farnsworth Art Museum.