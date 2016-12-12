© 2021 Maine Public
Lurking in Trees

Published December 12, 2016 at 1:36 PM EST
Asian Longhorned Beetle
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Sun., May 7 at 11:00 pm

Insect invaders from Asia are killing trees in New England. Worcester, MA could be any town in America — not too big, not too small — but it learned that, in today's world of nearly infinite international trade, an invasive pest can sneak in, become established, and wreak havoc, unless citizens are informed and vigilant.

To learn more about the Asian Longhorned Beetle visit this website. Lurking in Trees was produced by Frank Lowenstein of The Hamburger Company

