Insect invaders from Asia are killing trees in New England. Worcester, MA could be any town in America — not too big, not too small — but it learned that, in today's world of nearly infinite international trade, an invasive pest can sneak in, become established, and wreak havoc, unless citizens are informed and vigilant.

To learn more about the Asian Longhorned Beetle visit this website. Lurking in Trees was produced by Frank Lowenstein of The Hamburger Company