Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., May 11 at 10:00 pm

Sat., May 13 at 11:00 am

Mount Desert Island's Ralph Stanley is an icon of Maine wooden boat building and a scholar of Maine's maritime heritage.

Recipient of the nations' highest honor in the folk and traditional arts, the National Heritage Fellowship, Ralph Stanley has been recognized by a sitting President and numerous Maritime institutions and non-profit organizations for his life's work in boat building. Ralph's skills as a boat builder are widely known, and his vast knowledge of Maine's maritime history is a priceless resource. A self-taught fiddler, Ralph also makes his own instruments adding another dimension to this icon of the Maine coast.

Ralph Stanley: An Eye for Wood was produced by Jeff Dobbs.

For more information about Ralph Stanley: An Eye for Wood, and home video purchase options visit jeffdobbs.com.