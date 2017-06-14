Farnsworth Museum: Andrew Wyeth at 100

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Farnsworth Art Museum

16 Museum St.

Rockland

The Farnsworth Museum in Rockland is celebrating the centennial of Andrew Wyeth’s birth with "Andrew Wyeth at 100." Maine Public is proud to be a media sponsor of this series of five exhibitions with more than 100 of the artist’s works on display. This year-long celebration will include "Andrew Wyeth at 100: Maine Drawings," "The Olson House: Photographer’s Muse," "Dr. Syn," "Andrew Wyeth: Maine Watercolors, 1938 – 2008," and "Her Room."

Maine Public Members are eligible for 20% off admission to the Wyeth at 100 exhibitions. To take advantage of the discount, simply identify yourself as a Maine Public Member when visiting the museum. For details on each of the shows and related events, please visit farnsworthmuseum.org.