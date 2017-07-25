Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., October 12 at 10:00 pm

Sat., October 14 at 11:00 am

County Commissioner Betty Johnson tours all the different departments that make up county government in Waldo County. She meets with the heads of each department and they explain why they are a necessary part of the county system. She visits the Emergency Management Agency, Regional Communications Center, Sheriff’s Department, County jail, Re-entry Center, County Commissioner's and Treasurer's Office, DA's Office, Registry of Probate, Registry of Deeds and County Records.

How County Government Works was produced and directed by Josh Gerritsen.