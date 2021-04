Maine Public TV Air Times :

Kennebec Sheriff Randy Liberty battles PTSD along with several veterans in his charge at the Kennebec County Jail. Liberty’s honesty about his own condition and his efforts to help other veterans vividly depicts the continuing impact of war on the men and women who have served our country.

Produced by Jennifer Rooks.