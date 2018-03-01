Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., August 30 at 10:00 pm

Sat., September 1 at 11:00 am

This film documents the life and career of jazz legend Marian McPartland as musician, composer, and host of National Public Radio’s Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz.

A native of England, McPartland arrived in American in 1948 with her husband Jimmy McPartland and established herself as a leading musician in the male dominated jazz world.

McPartland tells her own story through interviews filmed over 4 years. The film features McPartland’s own musical compositions and piano improvisations. She is seen performing and regaling audiences with her wit and stories in clubs, concerts, and Piano Jazz recording sessions with Dr. Billy Taylor, Elvis Costello, Dave Brubeck, Diana Krall, Bill Frisell, Nnenna Freelon, Renee Rosnes, Dick Hyman and others.

To see a trailer for In Good Time, The Piano Jazz of Marian McPartland and to purchase a DVD visit In Good Time website.

Produced by Huey of Films by Huey.