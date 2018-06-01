Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., November 8 at 10:00 pm

Sat., November 13 at 10:00 am

Put on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives list in 1977 for his involvement in bombings by the radical Marxist group United Freedom Front, Vietnam veteran Raymond Luc Levasseur was arrested in 1984, charged with bombings and bank robbery and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

From his cell in 1992, Levasseur wrote a personal essay, My Blood is Quebecois, in which he traced his rebellion and radicalization to growing up as a Franco-American "frog" in a small town in Maine, the descendant of Quebec immigrants who’d come south to work as mill workers. Released on parole in 2004, Levasseur returned to live in Maine; today he looks back on his life.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Les films du tricycle inc. website.

Produced by Pierre Marier.

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/levasseur">Watch the trailer.

An American: Portrait of Raymond Luc Levasseur is distributed in the U.S. through Torch Films.