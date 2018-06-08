Nat Warren-White, South Freeport

My mother died in 2008 after a long heroic battle with a rare form of parathyroid cancer. She never seemed discouraged or depressed by her fate and lived long enough to meet her 3rd great grand child, Molly, who was named after her. Molly-the-Younger brought Molly-the-Elder great joy even as she lay in her hospital bed fighting to recover from one of the many experimental treatments she suffered through. She wanted the doctors to confirm that they’d be writing papers about her illness that she trusted would help others fighting the disease. In the last weeks of her life my siblings and I gave her a small MP3 player which we loaded with some of her favorite music for her listen to on headphones when she was alone and trying to get some rest. She fell in love with Bach’s solo cello suites played by Yo Yo Ma. I remember her listening to them even when she was unable to communicate with any of us very well any more. After she died, as we were preparing her memorial service, I had the idea that it might be fitting to have a cellist come and play some of the solo suites as people arrived and at intervals during the service. The search to find a cellist willing and able to join us began. Eventually, we were given contact information for Myles Jordan, the brilliant cellist now living in Maine and founder of the wonderful DaPonte String Quartet. I called Myles and asked if he would be willing to come play in honor of Mum’s life. He allowed as how the day of the service happened to be his birthday...and that he couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate! Needless to say, his contribution to the day was perfect and I am sure Mum heard him playing and loved it. Listening to the Suite No 1 in G always reminds me of Mum’s great intelligence and spirit, her love of classical music (which she taught me to love as well by taking me to hear concerts on the wonderful Kotzschmar organ at Merrill Auditorium in Portland) and her inspiring joy for life and creativity in all forms, man-made and in nature. My name is Nat Warren-White. I live in South Freeport and this is music that moves me.