"We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say 'It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.'

Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes."

—— Fred Rogers

This winter people from across Maine submitted stories about heroes in their neighborhoods to celebrate the spirit of Fred Rogers. Some amazing and heartfelt testimonials were sent in. Click HERE to peruse some of the submitted stories.

We chose one story's hero/heroine to receive a custom jewelry piece by Portland artist Hannah Tarkinson inspired by the description of why that person is such an important element of their neighborhood. Click HERE to read that submission.

JOIN MAINE PUBLIC FOR OUR FINAL COMMUNITY SCREENING OF WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?!

THE STATE THEATRE on Congress St. in Portland

March 21 at 7:00 pm (Doors @ 6:00)

Join Maine Public for a fun night celebrating the legacy of Fred Rogers and be sure to wear your own very special cardigan sweater! In addition to viewing the Won't You Be My Neighbor? documentary in its entirety, we'll have a musician playing favorite tunes from the show, selfie opportunities, prizes for sporting a cardigan that "Fred would no doubt love!", specially themed beverages created by the folks at THE STATE, and commemorative Mister Rogers patches.

Click HERE to reserve tickets.