Bill Callahan - "Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest"

Sometimes a summertime record doesn't have to have a hook filled list of songs. There are days when it's nice to slow down and breathe a little, especially here in Maine where things can get a little crazy in the summer. Bill Callahan's new album, "Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest," is the perfect soundtrack. Its poetry, sung. In the most intriguing and particular way. The songs are funny and poignant and real. It's minimal approach allows the sweetness and wry humor to be a little like a talk on the back porch with a friend. A friend you like.

Purchase Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest from Rough Trade