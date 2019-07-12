Let's Hear From Everyone: What We Heard In Ogunquit

If ever there was a Tell Me More Tour stop that totally embraced the spirit of "tell me more," it was our Ogunquit discussion. Held at the utterly captivating Museum of American Art in Ogunquit, attendees spoke to our news team and Maine Public staff about a range of issues facing York County and topics that they want Maine Public to cover more in depth.

Credit Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public / Maine Public

The event started off with Deputy News Director Susan Sharon and News Reporter Patty Wight speaking about projects they are currently working on and how they determine what topics to cover each week. Susan mentioned the lack of local intel due, in part, to the demise of many small and regional newspapers. Maine Public’s CEO Mark Vogelzang confirmed the need for input from citizens across the state and that our tour stops were designed just for this sort of intelligence gathering.

And gather we did!

The Ogunquit attendees covered a host of topics from wanting greater coverage of the arts community to more reporting on environmental issues to Maine Public taking a deeper look into Veteran concerns. They encouraged us to collaborate more with other news organizations across the state and pool our resources. They wanted to hear more minority voices on our airwaves as well as those of Native Americans and the immigrant communities. They encouraged us to connect them with their representatives in Washington more frequently on air and told us that we have a "big responsibility" to keep them informed during the upcoming election season.

Thank you Ogunquit!