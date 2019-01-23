This past spring and summer, the Maine Public News team took to the road to talk to YOU about what is going on in your community, what are some developments worthy of celebrating, and what types of news stories and coverage are important to you. We travelled from Ogunquit to Caribou to Farmington and a number of locations in between and heard first-hand from hundreds of citizens about what is going on in the state.

Take a look below at some of our impressions and takeaways from our inaugural Tell Me More Tour.

TELL ME MORE TOUR STOP SUMMARIES:

Shed light on the effects of our changing climate: what we heard in Camden.

Scott Marchildon / Maine Public Maine Public CEO Mark Vogelzang (l.), News Producer Ed Morin (c.), and All Things Considered Host/Producer Nora Flaherty (r.) in front of the assembled Maine Public audience members at the Camden Public Library Aug., 22.

Maine Public needs to engage the region more: what we heard in Caribou.

Credit Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public / Maine Public News Director Mark Simpson (l.) and Bangor Correspondent Robbie Feinberg (r.) address Maine Public audience members at the Caribou Public Library on August 21, 2019.

What we heard in Bar Harbor: there’s a lot going on that needs our attention.

Credit Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public / Maine Public Deputy News Director Susan Sharon (l.) and Weekend Edition Producer-Host Jennifer Mitchell (r.) address Maine Public audience members at the Abbe Museum on August 15, 2019.

The challenges of remote living: what we heard at Northeast Harbor.

Maine Public News' Jennifer Mitchell and Mark Simpson on the dais at the Northeast Harbor Public Library for the Tell Me More Tour stop.

Passion, optimism, and purpose: what we heard in Millinocket.

Let's hear from everyone: what we heard in Ogunquit.

Credit Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public / Maine Public Maine Public Deputy News Director Susan Sharon (l.) and Maine Public News Producer Patty Wight (r.) discuss Maine Public's statewide news coverage to a group of York County residents assembled in Ogunquit.

Maine Public is a bridge: what we heard in Portland.

Maine Public News Director Mark Simpson (l.) moderates the discussion in Portland with Morning Edition Producer Willis Ryder Arnold (c.) and Morning Edition Host Irwin Gratz (r.)

Keep digging deeper: what we heard in Augusta.

Mal Leary, Steve Mistler, and Keith Shortall (pictured left to right) discuss the state of political discourse in Maine and the nation at the Governor Hill Mansion in Augusta.

The need for community and civility: What we heard in Brunswick.

On June 11th, Maine Public's Tell Me More Tour visited Cumberland County, hosting a public event at Frontier in Brunswick. Here’s what we heard.

On May 9th, Maine Public's Tell Me More Tour visited Penobscot County, hosting a public event at the Bagel Central Meeting House in downtown Bangor. Here's what we heard:

Tell US more! What we heard in Bangor.

News Reporter and Producer Jennifer Mitchell (left) and Deputy News Director Susan Sharon (right) listen intently to one of the attendees discussing what news matters to her from Maine Public.

On April 25, Maine Public's Tell Me More Tour visited Franklin County, hosting a public event at the University of Maine at Farmington. Here's what we heard:

The CMP Transmission Project and Franklin County's Deep History: What We Heard in Farmington

Maine Public News Reporter and Producer Fred Bever (left) and Maine Public News Director Mark Simpson (right) at the Tell Me More Tour stop in Farmington.

On April 18, Maine Public's Tell Me More Tour visited Androscoggin County, hosting a public event at Maine Public's Studio in Lewiston. Here's what we heard:

Civic Pride and Community Building: What We Heard In Lewiston/Auburn