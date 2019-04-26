The CMP Transmission Project and Franklin County’s Deep History: What We Heard in Farmington

What happens when you have a Tell ME More Tour stop in a beautiful setting like Farmington on arguably one of the sunniest and warmest days of the spring so far? Well, public media fans show up! That’s what they do!

After some welcoming remarks by Maine Public’s News Director Mark Simpson, news reporter Fred Bever joined Mark for a two-way discussion on Fred’s coverage of Central Maine Power’s proposed transmission project in western Maine.

Participants at the Tell Me More Tour stop on the University of Maine Farmington campus.

Fred spoke to the political landscape in Maine relative to this project, the influence of special interests on public perceptions of the project, environmental concerns in Maine, and the potential economic impact on local communities and the state in general. The majority of the attendees had carefully followed Fred’s series Power Struggle in the Maine Woods on air and online and that allowed for a very in-depth question and answer session.

News Reporter and Producer Fred Bever led a lengthy discussion around Maine Public’s “Power Struggle in the Maine Woods” news series.

While Fred dashed off to cover a conference in Rhode Island around Right Whales that will potentially affect Maine’s lobstermen, Mark took over and led the group through the rest of the meeting with Maine Public’s CEO Mark Vogelzang and Charles Beck assisting with a few non-news related questions.

What did we hear at this tour stop? Farmington and Franklin County are rich in history that would be of great interest to the rest of Maine. While CMP and the transmission project have dominated discussions in the area, attendees encouraged Maine Public to spend time in the area and get to know Franklin County better. Environmental issues, economic challenges, and sense of a tight-knit community around the Farmington area are topics well worth exploring. As with all tour stops, attendee suggestions and feedback are all shared with the entire news team for potential future coverage.

THANK YOU Farmington!