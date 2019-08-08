Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., Sept. 5 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Sept. 7 at 11:00 am

A feature-length documentary about what happens to behaviorally-challenged children when they enter schools where educators are not able to mitigate the nonconforming behaviors. The film’s investigative focus is on how the system uses discipline rather than effective measures, leading to a school-to-prison pipeline for many disadvantaged students.

The Kids We Lose is produced by Mika Holliday Lentz and Lisa Wolfinger.

Watch the full-length film:

To view a trailer and find out more information about the film go to thekidswelose.com