In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Van Morrison -- "Three Chords and The Truth"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published November 8, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST
Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 11.08.19
Three Chords and The Truth

"Fans of Van listen up! And those of you who for some reason haven't listened to Van Morrison, you don't need to go to his early catalogue (although you should!) to hear classic Van. His new album, Three Chords and the Truth, shines more light on the genius of Van Morrison. The title is a quote from Harlan Howard describing country music. But for Van, it's his ability to imbue even the simplest tune with major soul. The album has a loose and easy vibe, as though they are just noodling around and waiting for the spirit to sweep them up. And it does, magnificently! Some of the songs are funny, "Bags Under My Eyes;" some angry, "Nobody in Charge;" and some spiritual, "In Search of Grace." But they are all fantastic and filled this listener with the best kind of joy." — Sara

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
