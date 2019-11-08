Van Morrison -- "Three Chords and The Truth"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 11.08.19

Three Chords and The Truth

"Fans of Van listen up! And those of you who for some reason haven't listened to Van Morrison, you don't need to go to his early catalogue (although you should!) to hear classic Van. His new album, Three Chords and the Truth, shines more light on the genius of Van Morrison. The title is a quote from Harlan Howard describing country music. But for Van, it's his ability to imbue even the simplest tune with major soul. The album has a loose and easy vibe, as though they are just noodling around and waiting for the spirit to sweep them up. And it does, magnificently! Some of the songs are funny, "Bags Under My Eyes;" some angry, "Nobody in Charge;" and some spiritual, "In Search of Grace." But they are all fantastic and filled this listener with the best kind of joy." — Sara

