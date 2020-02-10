Television RESCAN Day March 11

Do you watch Maine Public Television?

Do you receive an over the air signal, rather than cable or satellite?

And do you watch in Southern Maine and watch channel 26 out of Biddeford?

If you answered yes to those questions, this "official heads-up" is for YOU!

Due to the need to make a mandatory technical adjustment, on March 11 you will have to RESCAN your television in order to be able to continue to watch channel 26.

Just follow these steps on March 11:

Find the Remote Control for your TV or Converter Box, then press "MENU" Select "SETUP" on the menu.

Exact terms and procedures for some TVs may vary. For specific instructions, refer to your TV owner’s manual. Choose "ANTENNA" Select "CHANNEL SCAN" or "AUTO TUNE" and your work is done!