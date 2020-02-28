© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

The Haden Triplets - "The Family Songbook"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published February 28, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
The Haden Triplets — Petra, Rachel, and Tanya — have major credentials and ancestry to brag about. However, The Family Songbook transcends ancestry and nostalgia. Yes, there are traditional songs, sung with true depth and understanding, but there are also some that might seem out of left field; Kanye West's "Say You Will" for one. And their stark, flamenco-tinged treatment makes an impression on American standards like "Wayfaring Stranger," "I'll Fly Away," "Wildwood Flower," and "Pretty Baby." And not only do you get these hugely talented sisters, but a killer band including Bill Frisell, Greg Leisz, Don Was, Larry Taylor, Woody Jackson, and MY favorite drummer of all time, Jay Bellerose. This is a collection of songs that will take you somewhere good.

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
