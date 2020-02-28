The Haden Triplets - "The Family Songbook"

The Haden Triplets — Petra, Rachel, and Tanya — have major credentials and ancestry to brag about. However, The Family Songbook transcends ancestry and nostalgia. Yes, there are traditional songs, sung with true depth and understanding, but there are also some that might seem out of left field; Kanye West's "Say You Will" for one. And their stark, flamenco-tinged treatment makes an impression on American standards like "Wayfaring Stranger," "I'll Fly Away," "Wildwood Flower," and "Pretty Baby." And not only do you get these hugely talented sisters, but a killer band including Bill Frisell, Greg Leisz, Don Was, Larry Taylor, Woody Jackson, and MY favorite drummer of all time, Jay Bellerose. This is a collection of songs that will take you somewhere good.

More information on The Family Songbook