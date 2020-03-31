Here to There and Back: The AT

Back in late 2016, Danny Moody of Winthrop and Dan Giguere of Manchester (ME) were selected from dozens of applicants to take on the Appalachian Trail this spring and summer to test our Maine Public App out in the fringes of civilization. Called the Here to There and Back project, this is the first in a series of world adventures we will follow along as we showcase how no matter where you go, you can connect with Maine at any point in time with our amazing App.

Dan and Danny have successfully completed the AT Trail. Hear about the adventures and perspectives they shared with Jennifer Rooks on the Wednesday, October 4 episode of Maine Calling.

While officially on their own, our intrepid hikers have had the support of resources courtesy of the sponsor of Here to There and Back, Goodwin Motor Group and their Land Rover lineup gear. AND Garmin International Inc. has donated two inReach Satellite Communicators to the trek. AND two Portland-based companies have provided specialty gear as well: FLOWFOLD based on Peak's Island who believe that "everyday adventures are for everyone, everywhere, forever" and NOMADS on Commercial Street in Portland, a retailer of "Adventure and Active Wear for People on the Move." AND Frenchies' Natural Products has provided the team with a healthy supply of Frenchies' Maine Woods Bug Dope, a DEET-free, natural repellent, to use throughout their trek. A HUGE THANKS all of these amazing companies!

A detailed Appalachian Trail map is HERE.