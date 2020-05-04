Northrunner: Allagash Wilderness Waterway

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., July 16 at 9:00 pm

Sat., JuLY 18 at 2:00 pm

It has been a highway to the Native Americans, a vital corridor to Maine's lumber business, and a world-class canoe trip. The Allagash River's uses have been as varied as its twists and turns. Its mystical hold on visitors is unlike that of no other place. Come discover the history of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway — From it's creation in 1966 — with those who live and work there. Northrunner explores the history of this gem of a park in the middle of a working forest. Learn why this place is so revered and engenders so much passion.

To learn more about the Northrunner contact Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.

