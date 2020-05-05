Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., July 23 at 9:00 pm

Sat., July 25 at 2:00 pm

People, potatoes, paper and ploys. US Highway One is the main artery of the Eastern United States. It links thirteen states, their cities, towns and people.

From those who say Bonjour in the St. John valley to those who whistle Dixie in Key West, US 1 is a measure of America’s cultural diversity. Aroostook County Maine is the Northern part of US 1. It is here where you discover some of the French roots in America. You’ll meet a 93-year old piano player in Presque Isle, an iron collector in Caribou, a keeper of Acadian Culture in Lille and a keeper of old tractors in Frenchville. You’ll learn potato barrels are not just for pickin' potatoes and you’ll learn the secret to making ploys.

US 1 Aroostook: The 1st 100 Miles of America is produced by John Gfroerer of Accompany Films.