Little Muskrat: A Penobscot Indian Hero
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., November 13 at 9:00 pm
Fri., November 14 at 1:00 pm
Sat., November 15 at 2:00 pm
Sun., November 16 at 4:00 pm
Thur., November 13 at 9:00 pm
Fri., November 14 at 1:00 pm
Sat., November 15 at 2:00 pm
Sun., November 16 at 4:00 pm
This powerful short documentary traces the extraordinary journey of Penobscot tribal elder Charles Shay – from his harrowing role as a 19 year old combat medic landing on D-Day’s ‘Bloody Omaha’ to his emergence as a revered global advocate for Indigenous veterans.
Honoring the overlooked sacrifices of Native soldiers, resilience, and one man’s mission to ensure his brothers-in-arms are never forgotten. Through ceremony, memory, and defiant truth-telling, Shay carries generations of history on his shoulders – and brings them home.
This film was produced by Alejandro Torres and Millcove Studios.