Little Muskrat: A Penobscot Indian Hero

This powerful short documentary traces the extraordinary journey of Penobscot tribal elder Charles Shay – from his harrowing role as a 19 year old combat medic landing on D-Day’s ‘Bloody Omaha’ to his emergence as a revered global advocate for Indigenous veterans.

Honoring the overlooked sacrifices of Native soldiers, resilience, and one man’s mission to ensure his brothers-in-arms are never forgotten. Through ceremony, memory, and defiant truth-telling, Shay carries generations of history on his shoulders – and brings them home.

This film was produced by Alejandro Torres and Millcove Studios.