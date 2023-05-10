Programming Updates: 4.15.23

New Titles:

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

Chuck D of Public Enemy explores Hip Hop’s political awakening over the last 50 years. With a host of rap stars and cultural commentators he tracks Hip Hop’s socially conscious roots. From The Message to Fight The Power 2020, he examines how Hip Hop has become "the Black CNN."

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 24, 2023 – Jan. 20, 2031

Antiques Roadshow Episode | Cheekwood Estates and Garden, Hour 2

Visit Music City for astonishing finds including a Civil War Union soldier archive, Disneyland railroad hat badges, ca. 1957, and an art deco diamond, sapphire & pearl necklace, ca. 1925. One find is $75,000 to $85,000!

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 21, 2023 – Feb. 19, 2027

American Experience | Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History

Monopoly is America’s favorite board game, a love letter to unbridled capitalism and our free market society. But behind the myth of the game’s creation is an untold tale of theft, obsession and corporate double-dealing.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 21, 2023 – Feb. 19, 2026

Finding Your Roots | And Still I Rise

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals the unexpected family trees of activist Angela Y. Davis and statesman Jeh Johnson, using DNA and long-lost records to redefine notions of the black experience—and challenge preconceptions of America’s past.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 22, 2023 – Feb. 20, 2027

Nature |Dogs in the Wild: Defending Wild Dogs

Join scientists and researchers across the globe as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs. See the groundbreaking discoveries that are crucial to saving this incredible animal family, such as the vets treating captive African wild dogs suffering from “broken heart syndrome.”

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 23, 2023 – Dec. 27, 2030

Call the Midwife | Season 12 Episode 6

One of the boys of Buckle’s paper shop becomes unwell. Sister Veronica spearheads a new council initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough. Trixie is thrown into a challenging case involving an underage mother.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 26, 2023 – June 6, 2023

Great Performances | The Magic of Spirituals

Glimpse behind the curtain at opera legends Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert at Carnegie Hall on March 18, 1990, featuring performance clips and new interviews with opera star Angel Blue, Met Opera General Manager Peter Gelb and more.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 25, 2023 – Feb. 23, 2026

Austin City Limits | ACL 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Joe Ely

The eighth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame salutes Texas music pioneer Joe Ely. Guests include famed Texas songwriting legends Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore along with all-stars Rodney Crowell, Marcia Ball and Lloyd Maines.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 26, 2023 – Aug. 25, 2023

Awakening in Taos: The Mabel Dodge Luhan Story

Mabel Dodge Luhan was a trailblazing feminist 100 years ahead of her time. She was a champion for Women and Native American rights. In 1917 she moved from Greenwich Village to Taos, New Mexico. There she married Tony Lujan, a Tiwa Indian from Taos Pueblo.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 30, 2023 – Feb. 28, 2026

Victoria & Albert The Wedding Episode 1

Join the experts preparing to reconstruct the wedding that changed history. As they get ready for the ceremony and investigate the stories behind the dress, food and music, they uncover astonishing details, and their challenge comes into focus.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 28, 2023 – Jan. 13, 2027

Victoria & Albert The Wedding Episode 2

Witness the most accurate reconstruction of Victoria and Albert's wedding ever staged, followed by a sumptuous wedding breakfast, a prelude to the first night that began a marriage so iconic, it heralded constitutional monarchy as we know it today.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 4, 2023 – Jan. 13, 2027

My Grandparents’ War | Kristin Scott Thomas

Follow actress Kristin Scott Thomas as she pieces together a lost chapter of her family history, learning how her grandfather, a Royal Navy officer, saved thousands at Dunkirk and survived some of World War II’s most devastating battles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 5, 2023 – April 3, 2025

My Grandparents’ War | Carey Mulligan

Follow actress Carey Mulligan as she travels to Japan to learn about her grandfather’s experience as a British naval officer during World War II.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 5, 2023 – April 3, 2025

American Masters | Becoming Hellen Keller

Revisit the complex life and legacy of the author, advocate and human rights pioneer. Helen Keller, who was deaf and blind, used her celebrity and wit to champion rights for women, people with disabilities and people living in poverty.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 9, 2023 – Oct. 19, 2025

Before We Die | Season 2

Detective Inspector Hannah Laing and crime matriarch Dubravka Mimica, two mothers on opposite sides of the law, both lost sons in season one. Hannah’s son fell in love with Bianca Mimica and fled overseas while Dubravka’s son is missing presumed dead. While Dubravka seeks revenge, Hannah must finish the job her son started and expose the Mimica gang.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 10, 2023 – June 30, 2025

Antiques Roadshow | Wags to Riches

Watch furry ROADSHOW finds that will be sure to leave tails wagging for more including a 1965 Charles Schulz Peanuts strip, a Julius Adam II "Kitten Symphony" oil, and a Jamie Wyeth portrait of Andy Warhol with his dog. One is $90,000!

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 18, 2023 – March 19, 2027

American Masters | Dr. Tony Fauci

Follow Dr. Anthony Fauci as he grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and his 50-year career as the nation’s leading public health advocate. American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci reveals a rarely seen side of the physician, husband and father as he confronts political backlash, a new administration and questions of the future.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 19, 2023 – March 20, 2026

American Masters | In the Making

Follow two performers as they break down barriers in music. Opera singer J’Nai Bridges takes the stage in “A Knee on the Neck,” a choral tribute to George Floyd. Country artist Rissi Palmer redefines success as she works on her latest album, while uplifting other artists of color in the Americana genres.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 22, 2023 – March 23, 2026

Hunted Season 1

Sarah leads a lonely life until she meets 11-year-old Leo. His father killed in a shootout and a hitman on his tail, Sarah takes it upon herself to protect the boy--from everyone. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 23, 2023 – June 30, 2025

Stanley Season 1

Stanley Hillis was a low-level career criminal who enjoyed a meteoric rise to cartel status with impressive illusiveness, unique cunning--and help from the police. From Walter Presents, in Dutch with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 23, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 4

In anticipation of the police unearthing Luigi Baiocchi’s body, Rocco goes abroad on what looks like the start of a long exile. However, the digs found nothing. Rocco is in the clear. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 23, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Troubled Waters Season 1

Back in her hometown after a tragic mistake that destroyed her career, detective Marianne Desbiens is immediately thrust into a homicide investigation. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old son Billy isn’t thrilled with the sudden change but is willing to give small-town life a shot if it means reconnecting with his estranged father. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 23, 2023 – April 30, 2025

Charite Season 1

Step into the halls of the prestigious Berlin hospital, Charité. Home to many of history’s great medical pioneers, the fictionalized lives of doctors, nurses and patients become intertwined in this charming, award-winning depiction. From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 17, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Besa Blood Oath Season 1

A car accident changes everything for an ordinary family man. From Walter Presents, in Serbian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 23, 2023 – May 31, 2025

All Heart Season 1

Step inside the halls of Turin’s Le Molinette hospital in the late 1960s. As the world changes, is brilliance any match for chauvinism? From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 24, 2023 – Nov. 30, 2026

Redemption Season 1

Valerio is an ex-cop. After losing his job and the affection of his only son Ettore, he isolated himself from everything and everyone. Then, he receives the most awful news imaginable: Ettore is dead, his body found sprawled askew along a bank of the Tiber River. Almost everyone is certain that it was suicide--but not Valerio. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 30, 2023 – Feb. 28, 2025

The Room Season 1

Yago Costa, with his uncommon intelligence and subdued personality, was a legendary investigator-- until he committed murder. Now in prison, he aims to tell the world why he did it. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 30, 2023 – Oct. 31, 2025

Truth Season 1

A young woman appears in a coastal city claiming to be a girl who went missing a decade earlier, but her account leaves many questions unanswered. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 23, 2023 – May. 31, 2025

The Chalet Season 1

A peaceful village in the French Alps becomes the backdrop for brutal murder, profound paranoia and an unravelling dark past. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 30, 2023 – June 30, 2025

Neboa Season 1

On the remote island of Neboa, the body of the young woman is found in the "Burato do Demo," a seaside cave surrounded by superstitions and legends. Lieutenant Monica Ortiz is brought in to investigate, but the locals already know who the killer is: Urco, a man with a wolf’s head who comes out of the sea to kill during carnival. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 31, 2023 – Jan. 31, 2026

The Crimson Rivers Season 3

Old-school police detective Pierre Niemans and his former student Camille Delaunay tackle complex, brutal murder cases with unsettling rituals in this thrilling French crime drama. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 1, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2026

Rosy Abate | Season 1

Spun off from the popular Squadra Antimafia, Rosy Abate finds Rosy, believed dead in an explosion, living in Liguria under a new identity. While working on having a normal life, she discovers that her son is alive and will stop at nothing to get him back. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 6, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Dignity | Season 1

Chilean prosecutor Leo Ramirez is tasked with arresting a cult leader on charges of child abuse. Established by a Nazi fleeing Germany and long protected by General Pinochet’s regime, “Colonia Dignidad” hides more than Leo is prepared to face. From Walter Presents, in Spanish and German with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 6, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2025

The Good Apprentice | Season 1

In Rome, Alice is a medical student who falls in love with forensic medicine. Can she manage her private life at the same time she’s struggling to be a great medical examiner? From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 6, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

The Silence of Water | Seasons 1, 2

When tragedy strikes a tiny town by the sea, investigator Luisa Ferrari is sent in to assist the locals. Beneath the surface, idyllic Castel Marciano is seething with secrets. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 7, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Love and Sacrifice | Season 1

Set against the striking backdrop of the Carrara marble quarries, this is the story of Brando and his revolt to improve working conditions across Italy. Will love blind him from his mission, or embolden him to push further? From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 20, 2023 – Oct. 31, 2025

Solo | Season 1

Marco is an undercover agent, codename “Solo,” on a mission to disrupt business for the Calabrian crime families. He quickly learns that surviving even a single day in Calabria is not a foregone conclusion in this story of drugs, corruption, deceit and murder. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 20, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Two Sisters | Season 1

Chiara, a brilliant lawyer living single and childless in Rome, must step in when her niece and nephews are left alone. Chiara’s estranged sister Elena has disappeared before, but this time feels different. Now, it up to Chiara to return home and look after them--and to defend them from the unsympathetic locals. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 20, 2023 – July 31, 2025

Moscow Noir | Season 1

In turn-of-the-21st-century Moscow, an innocent trade plunges a Swedish investment banker into battle with millionaires, politicians, oligarchs and their private armies. From Walter Presents, in Swedish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 20, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2024

I Know Who You Are | Season 1

Juan Elias is a successful lawyer and ethics professor, with lofty aspirations. Then he turns up with no ID, no cell phone--nothing to identify him--with total amnesia. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 20, 2023 – April 30, 2025

Astrid | Season 2

Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger's syndrome. With an incredible memory she excels at analyzing files of ongoing investigations. The district commander decides to use it to the fullest, entrusting her with very complex investigations which have remained unsolved to date. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: April 20, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Independent Lens | The Debate

While Bill Nye "The Science Guy" debates the Creation Museum's Ken Ham, a biologist rallies educators to teach evolution in schools.

Expiration Date: March 28, 2023

American Experience | The Polio Crusade

In the summer of 1950 Wytheville, VA realized the nation's worst medical fears. An outbreak of Infantile Paralysis, commonly known as Polio, swept through a small town of 5,500 in which 40 percent of residents had not yet reached their eighteenth birthday. Highly contagious, just in time for summer vacation, the devastating neurodegenerative disease had chosen its next target.

Expiration Date: March 29, 2023

Finding Your Roots | The Eye of the Beholder

Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares the family histories of director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, iconoclastic performance artist Marina Abramović and painter Kehinde Wiley. These visionary artists find their identities challenged—and affirmed.

Expiration Date: April 1, 2023

Secrets of the Dead | Egypt’s Darkest Hour

The discovery of a rare mass grave with the bones of nearly 60 people outside Luxor sends archaeologists on a quest to find out who the remains belong to, why they were buried the way they were and what was happening in ancient Egypt that would have led to a mass burial. Could the collapse of the empire’s Old Kingdom provide any clues?

Expiration Date: April 2, 2023

American Experience | Test Tube Babies

Pioneering researchers attempting to conceive babies through in vitro fertilization faced daunting obstacles and much controversy before the world's first test tube baby was born on July 25, 1978.

Expiration Date: April 5, 2023

Finding Your Roots | All in the Family

The family stories of actor Ty Burrell, and radio host Joe Madison. Also a look at how a summer camp for children is using genetic genealogy to help young people better understand their burgeoning identities.

Expiration Date: April 8, 2023

NOVA | The Truth About Fat

Scientists are coming to understand fat as a dynamic organ—one whose size may have more to do with biological processes than personal choices. Explore the mysteries of fat and its role in hormone production, hunger, and even pregnancy.

Expiration Date: April 8, 2023

RECONSTRUCTION AMERICA AFTER THE CIVIL WAR | Part 1

The aftermath of the Civil War was bewildering, exhilarating . . . and terrifying. African Americans had played a crucial role in saving the Union and now, as the country grappled with the terms and implications of Reconstruction, they struggled to breathe life into their hard-won freedom. The result was a second American Revolution.

Expiration Date: April 8, 2023

RECONSTRUCTION AMERICA AFTER THE CIVIL WAR | Part 2

Hour three of the series examines the years 1877-1896, a transitional period that saw visions of a “New South” set the stage for the rise of Jim Crow and the undermining of Reconstruction’s legal and political legacy. While some African Americans attempted to migrate, the vast majority remained in the South, where sharecropping, convict leasing, disfranchisement, and lynchings drew a “color line”.

Expiration Date: April 15, 2023

Shakespeare’s Tomb

Historian Dr. Helen Castor explores the mysteries surrounding Shakespeare’s burial place. Will the first- ever scientific investigation discover why his tombstone's only inscription is a curse against any man who ‘moves my bones’?

Expiration Date: April 19, 2023

Secrets of the Dead | Building Notre Dame

Follow an investigation into the centuries-long construction of Notre Dame de Paris, uncovering the vast architectural, technical and human challenges experienced throughout the turbulent history of one of the world’s most celebrated buildings.

Expiration Date: April 27, 2023

Korea: The Never-Ending War

Shedding new light on a geopolitical hot spot, the film — written and produced by John Maggio and narrated by Korean-American actor John Cho — confronts the myth of the "Forgotten War," documenting the post-1953 conflict and global consequences.

Expiration Date: April 28, 2023

Independent Lens | The Hottest August

Brett Story’s critically acclaimed documentary The Hottest August raises the specter of climate change without ever mentioning it, spotlighting ordinary New Yorkers as they share their anxieties about what the future holds while bracing for what could be one of the hottest months on record.

Expiration Date: April 19, 2023

Secrets of the Dead | Bugging Hitler’s Soldiers

Spied upon by MI19 in a bugging operation of unprecedented scale and cunning, 4,000 German POW’s revealed their inner thoughts about the Third Reich and let slip military secrets that helped the Allies win WWII.

Expiration Date: April 27, 2023

Muhammad: Legacy of a Prophet

Muhammad: Legacy of a Prophet is a documentary film about the life of the Islamic prophet Muhammad based on historical records and on the stories of living American Muslims who call Muhammad the Messenger of God.

Expiration Date: April 28, 2023