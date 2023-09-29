Now streaming: Unforgotten Season Five

Unforgotten is an award-winning cold case crime drama following veteran London detectives who uncover the truth behind tangled, complicated murders from the past. But the deeper the truth lies, the bigger the emotional toll for the suspects, the families left behind, and for the detective inspectors themselves. The show has won both a British Academy Film Award (BAFTA) and a Broadcasting Press Guild Award.

The cast includes Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday) as DI Sunny Khan, Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue, Doctor Who) as DCI Jessica Jones, Nicola Walker (Annika, The Split, Last Tango in Halifax) as DCI Cassie Stuart, Jordan Long (Prime Suspect: Tennison) as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main (Blood, Grantchester) as DC Fran Lingley, Georgia Mackenzie (Midsomer Murders) as pathologist Dr. Leanne Balcombe, Pippa Nixon (MotherFatherSon) as DC Kaz Willets, and Michelle Bonnard (House of the Dragon) as Sunny’s romantic partner, Sal.

Season five episodes are available to stream (week-to-week) through October 8, 2023 on Maine PBS Passport!