Portland Approves 18-Story Downtown Apartment Building, The Tallest In Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The tallest building in the state is going to be an 18-story apartment building in downtown Portland.

Portland's Planning Board this week approved construction of the 190-foot-tall building that'll be the tallest in the state. The Portland Press Herald reports it'll be taller than Portland's Franklin Towers by 15 feet.

The project needed a zoning change because the existing rules didn't allow housing units above 14 floors, or 150 feet.