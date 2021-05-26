© 2021 Maine Public
Portland Approves 18-Story Downtown Apartment Building, The Tallest In Maine

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Maine — The tallest building in the state is going to be an 18-story apartment building in downtown Portland.

Portland's Planning Board this week approved construction of the 190-foot-tall building that'll be the tallest in the state. The Portland Press Herald reports it'll be taller than Portland's Franklin Towers by 15 feet.

The project needed a zoning change because the existing rules didn't allow housing units above 14 floors, or 150 feet.

